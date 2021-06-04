© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: Inside Joe Biden's 'Battle For The Soul' Of America

Published June 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
How did Joe Biden outlast the largest presidential primary field in modern times — and the most diverse field of candidates ever — to become the Democratic standard-bearer that defeated an incumbent president and racked up the most votes of any presidential candidate in U.S. history?

Edward-Isaac Dovere, the lead political correspondent for The Atlantic, was along for Biden's unlikely path to victory in 2020, and chronicles it in his book, "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump."

Biden's pivotal primary victory in South Carolina and his Super Tuesday romp in North Carolina are part of what Dovere's book calls "72 hours that changed history."

There are also details about Democrats' own concerns about Biden's candidacy, and the hatchet-burying that took place to pull off the historic win.

GUEST

Edward-Isaac Dovere, lead political correspondent for The Atlantic, author of "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns Against Trump" (@IsaacDovere)

