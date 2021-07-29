© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: School Districts Buck CDC Mask Guidance; Charlotte Unveils Nondiscrimination Ordinance

Published July 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Student in mask
Gaston County Schools
/

It was only a few weeks ago that North Carolina's rate for positive COVID-19 tests was below 2%. But the spread of the delta variant sent the positivity rate above 10% this week — the first time since February it crossed that threshold.

Gov. Roy Cooper and others said the worsening metrics were the result of COVID-19 spreading among those who have not been vaccinated.

"This virus is now much more contagious and spreading fast, and it'll find you if you're unvaccinated," Cooper said Thursday.

Despite COVID-19's upward trajectory, Cooper said he would let the state's face mask mandate lapse Friday, and additional Charlotte-area school districts joined others in making face masks optional, bucking the latest CDC guidance.

A long-awaited draft of Charlotte's proposed nondiscrimination ordinance was released ahead of a City Council discussion and vote in August.

Join our roundtable of reporters for more on those and other stories from the week's news.

GUESTS

Mary C. Curtis, Roll Call columnist and host of the Equal Time podcast (@mcurtisnc3)

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health care reporter (@donnellyclairee)

Hunter Saenz, WCNC local government reporter (@Hunt_Saenz)

Erik Spanberg, Charlotte Business Journal managing editor (@CBJspanberg)

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
