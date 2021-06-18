© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: Decision Time For Charlotte's 2040 Plan

Published June 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Chris Miller
WFAE

The winding road that has been the debate over Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan has led to Monday, when the City Council is scheduled to take a final vote on the plan that is supposed to guide future development and growth.

As decision time approached, the arguments for and against the plan became more pointed, and the City Council’s vote is likely to be a close one.

Supporters of the 2040 plan say it will make future development more equitable.

“We’re ending practices that create neighborhood segregation, ending practices that accelerate displacement, ending practices that exacerbate sprawl, and ending practices that make housing unaffordable," said Sam Spencer, chairman of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission and chair of the commission's planning committee, which on Tuesday unanimously recommended City Council approval of the 2040 plan.

But opponents, including the real estate and builders industry, said the plan would backfire on those hopes.

"We don’t know the economic effects on developers, Realtors, citizens, neighborhoods, builders," Alan Banks, chairman of the Real Estate and Building Coalition, told The Charlotte Ledger.

GUESTS

Sam Spencer, ·chairman of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission (@choosesam)

Alan Banks, chairman of the Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition (REBIC)

2040 Comprehensive Plan
