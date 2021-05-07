WFAE's "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks with The Charlotte Ledger's Tony Mecia to break down Charlotte City Council's opposition to single-family-only zoning in the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Also in this week's BizWorthy: Some thoughts on how to return to the office from remote work, and what the Gastonia mayor thinks of Charlotte being labeled "gateway to Gastonia."

Listen • 5:40