Charlotte’s city manager has sent a memo to the mayor and City Council proposing changes to the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The memo outlines changes that affect proposed impact fees and zoning for multi-family housing.
The Charlotte City Council held a public hearing Monday night on the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Mayor Vi Lyles has delayed a vote on the plan until June.
The Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which is designed to shape how the city grows. Some residents are opposed to a plan to eliminate single-family-only zoning.
A new coalition of neighborhood and community groups is calling on the Charlotte City Council to delay consideration of its 2040 Comprehensive Plan, saying the planning process has left out people who will be most affected by changes in how the city develops.
WFAE's "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks with The Charlotte Ledger's Tony Mecia to break down Charlotte City Council's opposition to single-family-only zoning in the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Also in this week's BizWorthy: Some thoughts on how to return to the office from remote work, and what the Gastonia mayor thinks of Charlotte being labeled "gateway to Gastonia."
The Charlotte City Council is concerned about a provision in the 2040 comprehensive plan to eliminate single-family zoning.