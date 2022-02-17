Charlotte’s interim planning chief says some sticking points remain over city growth plan

There’s a new person leading the efforts to overhaul the rules that will shape Charlotte’s growth. Alyson Craig took over as the city’s interim planning director last month. She assumed the role after Taiwo Jaiyeoba left to become Greensboro’s city manager. The change in leadership comes as Charlotte is in the midst of implementing its massive 2040 comprehensive plan, which City Council approved last year.

LinkedIn / Alyson Craig

One of the more contentious parts of 2040 plan is the Unified Development Ordinance, which guides future growth.

“It’s important work in that it consolidates a lot of the city codes that are out there that are now spread among a lot of different places,” The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter ’s Tony Mecia told WFAE’s Marshall Terry on this week’s BizWorthy. “So, the idea is to give some clarity to neighborhoods and developers about what’s allowed and what’s not. Now, there are some thorny issues that are emerging that she told me they might not be able to find a compromise on, and the City Council might just have decide and vote.

“And some of those areas involve how to save Charlotte’s tree canopy, parking — particularly around historic districts, short-term rentals — some residents have complained that people are renting out Airbnbs and throwing big parties, so the city’s taking a look at that. And then also height transitions between established neighborhoods and more commercial areas."

What does the UDO mean for existing neighborhoods?



The UDO will include standards designed to maintain the character of established neighborhoods. Learn more at https://t.co/WWvbzaHPus. pic.twitter.com/8968G5dIYk — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 28, 2022

When the Ledger interviewed Craig , the newsletter asked about what the city wanted Charlotte to become in the future.

“She said she’d like to see Charlotte as a place where people want to come, live and stay,” Mecia said. “She said we’re doing a good job of that and she just wants to continue that. And she also — reflecting what a lot of city leaders say is a priority — she said she wants to make sure that the city grows equitably and that as the city grows, that everybody is sharing in the fruits of that growth.”

You can listen to the full BizWorthy conversation above. Here’s a quick look at a few other things Mecia and Terry covered this week.

There’s talk that Charlotte TV station WCNC may get bought by a hedge fund, Standard General .

. The cost of hiring off-duty police officers for big events, such as pro sports games, in Charlotte is rising.

A flea market that has been operating out of the former Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte has been shut down.

