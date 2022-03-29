City Council approves new map to guide how Charlotte will grow

The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a new land-use map to guide how the city will grow over the next 20 years.

The approval of the 2040 pPolicy mMap comes after council members last year narrowly approved passing the 2040 Charlotte Future Comprehensive Plan, a visionary statement about how the city should grow.

The plan calls for more density and tries to make Charlotte a more walkable city that’s less dependent on cars. The most controversial part of the plan allows duplexes and triplexes to be built in neighborhoods that were once reserved for single-family homes.

The map removes the numerous zoning categories the city has today.

Instead, the map has broad categories of how land can be used. For instance, there are two categories of purely residential areas. The first is the less-dense "Neighborhood 1" designation. The second is "Neighborhood 2," which would allow more apartments.

Other land-use categories include designations like “regional activity center” that allow for the most density. Uptown, South Boulevard and North Tryon Street fall under this category.

Council approved the map on an 8-3 vote. Council members Matt Newton, Victoria Watlington and Renee Johnson voted no.

Council’s next step is to consider what’s called the Unified Development Ordinance — a detailed list of development rules.

You can see the map here.