Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Delta Variant Sends COVID Trends In 'Wrong Direction'; NC Urges Students To Wear Face Masks Indoors

Published July 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Parents and educators have been faced with a raft of recommendations about face masks in schools. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released new face mask guidance for public schools days after a national group of pediatricians issued its own advice on masks.

The mask recommendations came against the backdrop of rising hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.

As pressure mounted on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools over sexual assault allegations at Myers Park High School, the superintendent talked publicly about the scandal.

Candidates in North Carolina's high-profile U.S. Senate race continued to build up their bank accounts, while North Carolina athletes made their way to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

Our roundtable of reporters will discuss those and other top news of the week.

GUESTS

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter and writer for the Inside Politics newsletter (@Sharrison_WFAE)

Alison Kuznitz, local government reporter for The Charlotte Observer (@AlisonKuznitz)

Jonathan Lowe, Spectrum News 1 anchor and reporter (@JonathanUpdates)

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter (@NickOchsnerWBTV)

