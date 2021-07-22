Local News Roundup: Delta Variant Sends COVID Trends In 'Wrong Direction'; NC Urges Students To Wear Face Masks Indoors

Parents and educators have been faced with a raft of recommendations about face masks in schools. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released new face mask guidance for public schools days after a national group of pediatricians issued its own advice on masks.

The new recommendations urge K-8 schools to require masks for students and staff while they are indoors but allows fully vaccinated high school students and staff to be unmasked. https://t.co/FBpY2YIicK — WFAE (@WFAE) July 22, 2021

The mask recommendations came against the backdrop of rising hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.

Novant Health has seen an increase of hospitalizations in recent weeks, especially among younger, unvaccinated people. Via @hgsmoot: https://t.co/KcaI8COQ44 — Alison Kuznitz (@AlisonKuznitz) July 20, 2021

As pressure mounted on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools over sexual assault allegations at Myers Park High School, the superintendent talked publicly about the scandal.

New: for the first time, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston is responding to reports of rape and sexual assault at Myers Park High School #nced #ncpol https://t.co/WmblVoV8fX — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) July 19, 2021

Candidates in North Carolina's high-profile U.S. Senate race continued to build up their bank accounts, while North Carolina athletes made their way to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

Our roundtable of reporters will discuss those and other top news of the week.

GUESTS

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter and writer for the Inside Politics newsletter (@Sharrison_WFAE)

Alison Kuznitz, local government reporter for The Charlotte Observer (@AlisonKuznitz)

Jonathan Lowe, Spectrum News 1 anchor and reporter (@JonathanUpdates)

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter (@NickOchsnerWBTV)