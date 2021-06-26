Politics Monday: America Has Wrestled With Truth Since Its Founding

“We hold these truths to be self-evident.” So says the Declaration of Independence, the signing of which we’ll commemorate in a few days.

But do we really hold all the same truths? Recent history would suggest not.

One big question: How much will the public move toward facts and reason? Also, any post-truth reconciliation will need to address emotional pain. https://t.co/DuxudaU1y1 — The Christian Science Monitor (@csmonitor) February 5, 2021

Historian Sophia Rosenfeld says that’s not a modern phenomenon. Instead, the debates over what’s true have been going on since the founding of the republic, and really go back further than that.

Rosenfeld, the author of "Democracy and Truth: A Short History," will be speaking virtually Thursday as part of the Charlotte Museum of History's Ron Hankins "History Talks" Lecture Series.

GUEST

Sophie Rosenfeld, University of Pennsylvania, Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History

EVENT INFORMATION

For more details on Dr. Rosenfeld's event with the Charlotte Museum of History, click here.