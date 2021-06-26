© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Politics Monday: America Has Wrestled With Truth Since Its Founding

Published June 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT
Truth
Simon Doggett
/
Flickr

“We hold these truths to be self-evident.” So says the Declaration of Independence, the signing of which we’ll commemorate in a few days.

But do we really hold all the same truths? Recent history would suggest not.

Historian Sophia Rosenfeld says that’s not a modern phenomenon. Instead, the debates over what’s true have been going on since the founding of the republic, and really go back further than that.

Rosenfeld, the author of "Democracy and Truth: A Short History," will be speaking virtually Thursday as part of the Charlotte Museum of History's Ron Hankins "History Talks" Lecture Series.

GUEST

Sophie Rosenfeld, University of Pennsylvania, Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History

EVENT INFORMATION

For more details on Dr. Rosenfeld's event with the Charlotte Museum of History, click here.

