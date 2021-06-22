Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure Controversy Raises Questions About Political Influence Over UNC Board

Temperatures have been rising in Chapel Hill ever since the Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina system’s flagship school effectively denied a tenured position to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The fallout from that decision has been mounting. Faculty and staff members of color are considering leaving, and some already have.

UNC Chapel Hill professor Ariana Vigil wrote to #UNC leaders today describing how the "exodus of faculty of color and indigenous faculty has become a veritable brain drain."



She says: "On a daily basis, I am finding it difficult to do my job." https://t.co/yxIjaxv0RY — Liz Schlemmer (@LSchlemmer_WUNC) June 21, 2021

But the circumstances behind the tenure controversy have been in the making for the past decade, as the conservative politics of the state legislature made an imprint on the board overseeing the UNC system.

GUESTS

Joe Killian, investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch (@JoekillianPW)

Felecia Commodore, assistant professor of educational foundations and leadership at Old Dominion University (@FeleciaElana)

Jack Stripling, senior writer at The Chronicle of Higher Education (@jackstripling)