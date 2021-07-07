© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Rethinking What It Means To Be Burned Out

Published July 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
As offices and society, in general, resume some level of normalcy, many of us are carrying a feeling of burnout.

Dr. Lucy McBride has seen burnout in her patients, from high blood pressure to headaches.

But officially, burnout is only associated with work. McBride says that narrow definition has outlived its usefulness, and it’s time to broaden the scope to include “the mental and physical fallout” of “simply being human.”

GUEST

Lucy McBride, practicing internist in Washington, D.C., and contributor to The Atlantic (@drlucymcbride)

Chris Miller
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
