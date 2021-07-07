Rethinking What It Means To Be Burned Out

As offices and society, in general, resume some level of normalcy, many of us are carrying a feeling of burnout.

Workers in #Charlotte are feeling burned out more than their counterparts in most other areas of the U.S., per a new survey. See Friday's Buzz for more. #career #workplace https://t.co/hrAzjVnrZf — Charlotte Business Journal (@CBJnewsroom) May 28, 2021

Dr. Lucy McBride has seen burnout in her patients, from high blood pressure to headaches.

But officially, burnout is only associated with work. McBride says that narrow definition has outlived its usefulness, and it’s time to broaden the scope to include “the mental and physical fallout” of “simply being human.”

Now is the time to redefine burnout as the mental and physical fallout from accumulated stress in any sphere of life, whether that’s work, parenting, caregiving, or managing chronic illness.



My latest in the @TheAtlantic:https://t.co/r9geGOGYoQ — Lucy McBride, MD (@drlucymcbride) June 30, 2021

GUEST

Lucy McBride, practicing internist in Washington, D.C., and contributor to The Atlantic (@drlucymcbride)