Politics Monday: CMS Funding Dispute Puts Spotlight On Achievement Gaps

The funding dispute between Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has brought to the surface long-standing frustrations over achievement gaps for Black and Latino students.

A fact check on student performance data Mecklenburg County leaders have been using in the decision to withhold $56M from @CharMeckSchools in hopes of forcing a better improvement plan.https://t.co/HSTq3lwACW — Ann Doss Helms (@anndosshelms) June 2, 2021

CMS says it has a plan to address those disparities, but the county and others say it’s insufficient and CMS should be held accountable. Others who agree the plan has shortcomings say holding back money isn’t going to help.

"...further starving malnourished schools and saying “run faster” is gaslighting..." Thank you @JustinP50814149

We can’t defund our way to educational equity https://t.co/p6VLCjWTXH — Carol Sawyer (@Sawyer4Schools) June 7, 2021

As the county and school system enter mediation, we hear from those opposed to and those in support of the county's funding stance.

GUESTS

Stephanie Sneed, chair of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg

The Rev. Monte Witherspoon-Brown, senior pastor at Steele Creek AME Zion Church and member of the African-American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement

Justin Perry, co-founder of OneMECK, a coalition advocating for equitable schools

Erlene Lyde, former president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators