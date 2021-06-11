Politics Monday: CMS Funding Dispute Puts Spotlight On Achievement Gaps
The funding dispute between Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has brought to the surface long-standing frustrations over achievement gaps for Black and Latino students.
A fact check on student performance data Mecklenburg County leaders have been using in the decision to withhold $56M from @CharMeckSchools in hopes of forcing a better improvement plan.https://t.co/HSTq3lwACW— Ann Doss Helms (@anndosshelms) June 2, 2021
CMS says it has a plan to address those disparities, but the county and others say it’s insufficient and CMS should be held accountable. Others who agree the plan has shortcomings say holding back money isn’t going to help.
"...further starving malnourished schools and saying “run faster” is gaslighting..." Thank you @JustinP50814149— Carol Sawyer (@Sawyer4Schools) June 7, 2021
We can’t defund our way to educational equity https://t.co/p6VLCjWTXH
As the county and school system enter mediation, we hear from those opposed to and those in support of the county's funding stance.
GUESTS
Stephanie Sneed, chair of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg
The Rev. Monte Witherspoon-Brown, senior pastor at Steele Creek AME Zion Church and member of the African-American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement
Justin Perry, co-founder of OneMECK, a coalition advocating for equitable schools
Erlene Lyde, former president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators