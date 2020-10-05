-
The Rev. William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP, held a fiery press conference Thursday morning during which he condemned two recent laws…
-
Activists groups like Equality NC and the Human Rights Campaign say they will fight to reinstate protections that were nullified by the Charlotte City…
-
North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper on Tuesday said his office won’t defend North Carolina's House Bill 2, the controversial legislation approved…
-
The North Carolina legislature’s response to Charlotte’s expanded non-discrimination ordinance, House Bill 2, is a broad measure that addresses more than…
-
Update 7:30 a.m.It took just 12 hours for a bill striking down Charlotte’s recent expansion of its non-discrimination ordinance to include LGBT…
-
North Carolina lawmakers return to Raleigh on Wednesday for a special session. The goal of Republican leaders is to shut down a provision in Charlotte’s…
-
It’s been a month since the Charlotte City Council approved an expansion to the city’s non-discrimination ordinance. And it’s safe to say we’ll be…
-
Charlotte’s newly expanded non-discrimination ordinance is on the minds of Republican leaders in the General Assembly and of Governor McCrory. They appear…
-
Charlotte ObserverN.C. lawmakers could be moving closer to a special session to deal with Charlotte’s expanded protections for LGBT residents.Senate…
-
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is calling for immediate legislative action to stop Charlotte’s updated non-discrimination ordinance from taking…