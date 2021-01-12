Mayor Vi Lyles On Violence At The Capitol, City Council Retreat, Charlotte Moves, Councilman James Mitchell And More

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

(This edition of Charlotte Talks will appear on Facebook Live, while Charlotte Talks is preempted for NPR's live impeachment coverage.)

Mayor Vi Lyles is back with us for her first visit of the year.

We get her reaction to last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol and get the latest Charlotte City Council news.

They had a lot on their plates at last week’s council meeting and at their strategy retreat — from the one-cent sales tax for transit to council members running in nonpartisan elections.

We talk about that, about council member James Mitchell’s decision to resign and more with Mayor Vi Lyles.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor)