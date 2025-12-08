© 2025 WFAE

Sam Smith on 'Masters of the Game: A Conversational History of the NBA in 75 Legendary Players'

By Sarah Delia
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST
"Masters of the Game: A Conversational History of the NBA in 75 Players."
“Masters of the Game: A Conversational History of the NBA in 75 Players.”

Sam Smith and Phil Jackson grew to know and respect each other in the late 1980s. Smith was a Chicago Tribune sportswriter, and Jackson was an assistant coach for the Chicago Bulls. Forty years later, the two remain close friends. In 2021, Smith helped the NBA curate a list of the 75 greatest players of all time in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

In "Masters of the Game," Smith and Jackson discuss the career highs, lows, creativity and personalities of the all-time greats, including Jordan, Shaq and Steph Curry. Smith and Jackson offer analysis and dig into NBA gossip to provide a full picture of each player. And of course, these two old heads inevitably get into the GOAT debate.

On the next Charlotte Talks with guest host Erik Spanberg, we sit down with sportswriter Sam Smith to talk about the book, his career, and to take a look at some players on the list who have North Carolina roots.

GUEST:
Sam Smith, NBA writer for the Chicago Bulls website, bulls.com. He is the author of multiple books, including the New York Times bestseller, "The Jordan Rules." He’s now the co-author of "Masters of the Game: A Conversational History of the NBA in 75 Legendary Players."

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
