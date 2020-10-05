-
The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic opened a second location Monday in north Charlotte, more than a year after the opening of the first clinic funded by a partnership between the Charlotte Hornets owner and Novant Health.
-
Denny Hamlin has joined Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan to form a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black…
-
Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.In a joint…
-
An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded in Charlotte that will provide care to underprivileged…
-
Michael Jordan is adding two partners to the Charlotte Hornets' ownership group.Gabe Plotkin, founder and chief investment officer of Melvin Capital, and…
-
Point guard Kemba Walker says leaving the Charlotte Hornets was the toughest decision of his career.“I think the hardest part for me is having to leave…
-
Charlotte Hornets owner and basketball legend Michael Jordan is a household name in the U.S. – and in basketball-crazy China. But there, he had to go to…
-
Hundreds of people taunted each other on the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse Saturday during separate rallies staged by two groups from outside…
-
In two years, Charlotte will host one of the most high-profile events in basketball: the NBA All-Star Game. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver officially made…
-
It’s game day in Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers host their first home playoff game in 5 years Sunday afternoon at Bank of America stadium – facing the…