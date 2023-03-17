Why is Michael Jordan reportedly looking to sell the Charlotte Hornets?

The sports world is abuzz about the possibility of five-time NBA MVP Michael Jordan, selling the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan bought the team in 2010 for $275 million dollars. Now, ESPN reports that Jordan is talks to sell a majority of his ownership to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. Langston Wertz, Jr., a veteran sportswriter for the Charlotte Observer, says the potential sale of the team by Jordan is not a surprise move.

WFAE's All Things Considered Host Gwendolyn Glenn sat down with Wertz on Friday to learn more. You can listen to their full conversation — about Jordan's possible motives, his legacy in Charlotte and the team's uninspiring record under his ownership — below.