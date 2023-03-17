© 2023 WFAE
Sports

Why is Michael Jordan reportedly looking to sell the Charlotte Hornets?

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published March 17, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT
Michael Jordan Novant Clinic
Davis Turner
/
Novant Health Inc.
Michael Jordan speaks at the grand opening of the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic-West Charlotte in 2019. © Novant Health 2019

The sports world is abuzz about the possibility of five-time NBA MVP Michael Jordan, selling the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan bought the team in 2010 for $275 million dollars. Now, ESPN reports that Jordan is talks to sell a majority of his ownership to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. Langston Wertz, Jr., a veteran sportswriter for the Charlotte Observer, says the potential sale of the team by Jordan is not a surprise move.

WFAE's All Things Considered Host Gwendolyn Glenn sat down with Wertz on Friday to learn more. You can listen to their full conversation — about Jordan's possible motives, his legacy in Charlotte and the team's uninspiring record under his ownership — below.

Why is Jordan looking to sell?
WFAE's Gwendolyn Gwen talks with veteran sports reporter Langston Wertz, Jr. about what might be driving Michael Jordan to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.
