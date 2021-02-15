Michael Jordan Donates $10M To Build Medical Clinics In Coastal North Carolina

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is opening two new medical clinics in partnership with Novant Health — this time near his home town of Wilmington.

Novant, which is based in Winston-Salem, says Jordan has donated $10 million to pay for clinics in underserved rural communities in New Hanover County.

Two other Michael Jordan Family Clinics are already open in Charlotteon Freedom Drive and off Statesville Avenue. The clinics, funded with a $7 million gift from Jordan, offer primary care, behavioral health and social services to people who are uninsured or underinsured. Novant says the clinics also have administered 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

“Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance," Jordan said in a press release. "Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

The two new clinics are expected to open in early 2022. The announcement follows Novant Health's recent purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

“When we set out to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, we made it absolutely clear that one of our top priorities was to improve health outcomes in southeastern North Carolina, with access to affordable care for all,” Novant CEO Carl Armato said in the press release. “With Michael’s gift, we’ll be able to more quickly, and directly, have an impact.”