© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Jumpman Invitational Will Feature UNC, Jordan Brand In New College Hoops Tourney

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published July 8, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
basketball
Markus Spiske
/
Unsplash

A new holiday college basketball tournament is coming to Charlotte: the Jumpman Invitational.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday that the inaugural gathering is scheduled for Dec. 20-21, 2022 and features men's and women's teams from the original four schools to sign partnerships with Jordan Brand in basketball and football — Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

The games will be played at the Spectrum Center, the home of Michael Jordan's NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets. Two games will be played each night of the tournament, with ESPN networks airing all games.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, in a news release. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”

The event is slated to be played through 2024, with the possibility to expand it to include other Jordan-affiliated schools.

“We’re hoping this will be the start of one of the most anticipated, coveted and competitive events in all of college basketball each and every year,” Morrison said in the release.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

SportsMichael JordanUNC basketballCollege sports
Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
See stories by Jodie Valade