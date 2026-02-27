© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Roof leaks at Bojangles Coliseum delay USA Curling championships

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM EST
The Charlotte Checkers game Sunday was postponed due to roof leaks at Bojangles Coliseum.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
More roof leaks at Bojangles Coliseum have disrupted another sporting event in Charlotte.

The USA Curling national championships were delayed Thursday while crews worked to protect the ice and equipment and stop the leak. Competition resumed Thursday night, and make‑up matches are scheduled to begin Friday morning.

A Charlotte Checkers game was postponed last week because of similar issues. The city‑owned Coliseum opened in 1955, and a spokesperson says repairs are scheduled.
