Roof leaks at Bojangles Coliseum delay USA Curling championships

More roof leaks at Bojangles Coliseum have disrupted another sporting event in Charlotte.

The USA Curling national championships were delayed Thursday while crews worked to protect the ice and equipment and stop the leak. Competition resumed Thursday night, and make‑up matches are scheduled to begin Friday morning.

A Charlotte Checkers game was postponed last week because of similar issues. The city‑owned Coliseum opened in 1955, and a spokesperson says repairs are scheduled.