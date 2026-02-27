South Carolina House advances bill requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms

A bill that would require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school and university classroom in South Carolina passed its second reading in the state House this week after hours of heated debate that largely fell along party lines.

Charleston station WCSC reports the proposal mandates that schools post at least an 11-by-14-inch poster of the Ten Commandments. Republicans argued the commandments represent foundational American principles, while Democrats warned the bill crosses constitutional lines by introducing religion into public education.

Senate leaders said they have not yet discussed the bill during this session. In previous years, similar proposals have struggled to gain traction in the chamber.

Similar laws passed in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas have been challenged in court. Supporters of the South Carolina bill say they expect a legal challenge here as well if it becomes law.