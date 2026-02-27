Hornets win ninth straight road game as Knueppel sets rookie 3-point record

The Charlotte Hornets are heating up again. On Thursday night, the team won its ninth straight road game, beating the Indiana Pacers 133–109.

Miller leads; Knueppel makes history

Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 33 points. Kon Knueppel broke the NBA rookie single‑season record for 3‑pointers made, surpassing the mark previously set by Keegan Murray in the 2022–23 season.

Knueppel currently leads the league in 3‑pointers made with 209.

Head coach Charles Lee said after the game that it has been rewarding to watch Knueppel’s growth.

“Yeah, it's fairly special to be a part of any time you can be around moments like that that are historic, it's pretty special,” Lee said. “And so to see kind of where his story started, where he continues to kind of ascend to is really cool.” Next up

The Hornets return home Saturday afternoon to host the Portland Trail Blazers.