Michael Jordan Opens Second Novant Health Clinic In Charlotte

The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic opened a second location Monday in north Charlotte, more than a year after the opening of the first clinic created by a partnership between the Charlotte Hornets owner and Novant Health.

The two clinics, funded by a $7 million grant from Jordan, offer primary care, including behavioral health and social support services.

“A year ago, we were standing there opening up this clinic and I was so emotional about how (much) it meant to my family,” said Jordan in a video released by Novant, speaking of his tears shed at last year’s grand opening. “And to see how this has evolved over the last year is so gratifying. It makes me want to continue to do more so that we can keep answering the bell when the bell’s ringing.”

Courtesy Novant Health The exterior of the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic - North End.

In its first year, the Freedom Drive clinic in west Charlotte treated more than 3,350 patients, Novant said.

In April, it transitioned to a respiratory assessment center amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the clinic and nearby mobile health unit saw 12,584 appointments and nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests.

Primary care services offered at the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic were temporarily transferred to a nearby clinic for non-COVID-19 visits.

“When this clinic opened, I said ‘We’re here for the long haul. Not just in a crisis’,” said Novant CEO and President Carl Armato in a press release. “In fact, the first clinic enabled us to better respond to the COVID-19 crisis. It gave us the infrastructure to set up walk-up testing – no referral needed.

"It gave us a platform to educate and treat patients close to home. It even gave us a distribution point for our universal masking initiative, where we provided free masks to anyone who needed them. This second location is critical, as it expands our impact and reach.”

The North End location off Statesville Avenue is a 6,800-square-foot clinic with 12 patient exam rooms, an X-ray room and space for physical therapy.

“We’ve been dealt some very difficult cards in 2020,” Jordan said. “I hope 2021 is going to be much, much better. … The energy is too strong for us to stop now. I got chill bumps sitting here talking about it, but I feel very proud that the relationship has evolved and we will continue to do great things in Charlotte and the community.”