Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics

-
The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic opened a second location Monday in north Charlotte, more than a year after the opening of the first clinic funded by a partnership between the Charlotte Hornets owner and Novant Health.
-
An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded in Charlotte that will provide care to underprivileged…
-
Last month, Novant Health announced it's building two new clinics on the north and west side of Charlotte with a $7 million donation from Michael Jordan.…
-
Updated at 3:34 p.m. 10/09/2017Michael Jordan is giving Novant Health $7 million to open two family clinics in Charlotte. Novant said the clinics, to be…