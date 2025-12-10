© 2025 WFAE

The potential chaos of the 2026 midterms

By Sarah Delia
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:10 AM EST
Vote here sign
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
A polling place at Sardis Presbyterian Church in southeast Charlotte.

What will the 2026 midterms look like? Not just the candidates who are running, but how will the midterms operate? Some worry that President Trump will interfere with the process and dismiss the democratic process. What happens if the Trump administration does not respect the outcome?

David Graham, a Durham-based staff writer for The Atlantic, explores what the 2026 midterms could look like and the chaos that could ensue. Graham details in exacting terms the steps the Trump administration has already taken — and the steps it could take — to undermine the coming midterm election.

We’re joined by political scientist Susan Roberts to discuss the importance of the midterms, as well as journalist Danielle Battaglia, who covers Congress for The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at how the midterms may play out and how gerrymandering will play a significant role. To better understand the threat to democracy — and how it might be stopped, we hear from experts who are closely following the midterms and get their take on how things could shake out.

Plus, we look at the important part North Carolina will play and the races you should be watching — and examine the important issues that will motivate voters to get to the polls, like immigration and border patrol issues.

GUESTS:
Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer
David Graham, staff writer at The Atlantic and author of "The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America."
Susan Roberts, professor of political science, Davidson College

