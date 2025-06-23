© 2025 WFAE

Inside Politics With Steve Harrison
The articles from Inside Politics With Steve Harrison appear first in his weekly newsletter, which takes a deeper look at local politics, including the latest news on the Charlotte City Council, what's happening with Mecklenburg County's Board of Commissioners, the North Carolina General Assembly and much more.

Watlington, Fox continue feud: ‘Your proposed offer is … not acceptable’

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published June 23, 2025 at 9:48 AM EDT
Victoria Watlington (left) and Anthony Fox.
CharlotteNC.gov
Victoria Watlington (left) and Anthony Fox.

A version of this news analysis originally appeared in the Inside Politics newsletter, out Fridays.

Interim Charlotte City Attorney Anthony Fox plans to launch an investigation into inflammatory comments City Council member Victoria Watlington made last month about the city’s $305,000 settlement with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

But Watlington is continuing to push back. She is uncomfortable with Fox leading the investigation, mostly because many of her negative comments were about how he handled the settlement.

She doesn’t want him investigating himself.

Fox is digging in, refusing to outsource the investigation to a third party. He has called Watlington’s continued obstinacy “not acceptable.”

Here is the background:

In early May, a divided City Council agreed to pay Jennings $305,000 as compensation for threatening text messages he received from former City Council member Tariq Bokhari, who now works in the Trump administration. The two men were feuding over whether police officers should be allowed to wear new protective vests.

Watlington was opposed to the settlement, which was decided in closed session.

Soon after, she wrote an email to constituents titled “Power Corrupts.”

"I have seen enough,” she wrote. “Over the last five and a half years, I have witnessed the brazen disregard for dissenting opinions and the rule of law."

She added, "Never, however, have I seen such an egregious example as what has occurred in the last week."

She also said the city’s decision was "unethical, immoral, and, frankly, illegal."

Hours later, she dialed back her comments, writing in a second email that "my fundamental desire is to operate with truth, transparency, respect and authenticity."

She also clarified to WFAE that she wasn’t speaking about corruption in a literal sense, in terms of people accepting money for favors.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
