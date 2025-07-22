Charlotte hires outside attorney at $300 an hour to investigate claims of 'unethical' activity

The city of Charlotte has hired an outside attorney to investigate claims of unethical conduct made this spring by City Council member Victoria Watlington, who criticized the council’s decision to pay Police Chief Johnny Jennings a $305,000 settlement.

Council members voted in a closed session earlier this month to hire Patrick Flanagan of the law firm Cranfill Sumner to interview council members about Watlington’s criticisms. He’ll be paid $300 an hour.

The controversy began in 2024, when former City Council member Tariq Bokhari and Jennings feuded over whether officers should be allowed to wear new protective vests. The dispute escalated, with Bokhari texting Jennings that he would try to get him fired and would work to cripple his legacy.

Upset by the text messages, Jennings told the city he might sue.

To compensate Jennings, council members approved a $305,000 payment during a closed session. The chief will remain in his role through the end of the year.

Upset with how the settlement was handled, Watlington said in an email to constituents that it was “unethical, immoral, and, frankly, illegal.” She later softened her stance, saying she wanted the city to conduct itself with “truth, transparency, respect and authenticity.”

Mayor Vi Lyles and some council members held a news conference to push back against Watlington's remarks. Interim City Attorney Anthony Fox said he needed to conduct an investigation to protect the airport’s bond rating, though there is no apparent financial liability to the city connected to Watlington's comments.

In a series of email exchanges, Watlington questioned Fox’s plan. She said she didn’t want the city’s attorney leading the investigation because he would be investigating himself. Watlington was upset that Fox didn’t tell council members that he dismissed an ethics complaint brought against Bokhari over the text messages.

She pushed to hire a third-party investigator.

Watlington said she will participate. It’s unclear when Flanagan will finish his work.

Watlington is running for reelection to her at-large seat. The Democratic primary is Sept. 9.

Bokhari is now the second-ranking transit official in the Trump administration.