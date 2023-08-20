Pride takes to the streets of Charlotte

Charlotte Pride is in full swing on the streets of uptown Charlotte this weekend. The celebration returns each August with concerts, karaoke, storytelling, parades and more. Here are scenes from this year’s celebration.

WFAE WFAE's Nick de la Canal, Chris Jones and James Holt at WFAE's tent during Charlotte Pride 2023.

Charlotte Pride shared some favorite moments from Saturday's festivities.

Charlotte!! You guys showed up today! 👏 THANK YOU for a great first day of Charlotte Pride. We can't wait to see y'all tomorrow! 🌈❤️#CLTPride #Pride2023 #CharlotteNC pic.twitter.com/tONDATjVXq — Charlotte Pride (@cltpride) August 20, 2023

WFAE's Debra Turner Bailey is checking out some of the art displays at Pride.

Laura Rice / wfae WFAE's Debra Turner Baily at Charlotte Pride 2023.