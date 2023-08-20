© 2023 WFAE
News about the LGBTQ+ community in the Charlotte area and beyond.

Pride takes to the streets of Charlotte

Published August 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT
Charlotte Pride events and vendors line North Tryon Street.

Charlotte Pride is in full swing on the streets of uptown Charlotte this weekend. The celebration returns each August with concerts, karaoke, storytelling, parades and more. Here are scenes from this year’s celebration.

WFAE's Nick de la Canal, Chris Jones and James Holt at WFAE's tent during Charlotte Pride 2023.

Charlotte Pride shared some favorite moments from Saturday's festivities.

WFAE's Debra Turner Bailey is checking out some of the art displays at Pride.

WFAE's Debra Turner Baily at Charlotte Pride 2023.

If you’re wondering why Charlotte Pride occurs in August instead of June as most Pride events do elsewhere in the U.S. this episode of WFAE’s FAQ City podcast found out that answer.

