Pride takes to the streets of Charlotte
Charlotte Pride is in full swing on the streets of uptown Charlotte this weekend. The celebration returns each August with concerts, karaoke, storytelling, parades and more. Here are scenes from this year’s celebration.
Charlotte Pride shared some favorite moments from Saturday's festivities.
Charlotte!! You guys showed up today! 👏 THANK YOU for a great first day of Charlotte Pride. We can't wait to see y'all tomorrow! 🌈❤️#CLTPride #Pride2023 #CharlotteNC pic.twitter.com/tONDATjVXq— Charlotte Pride (@cltpride) August 20, 2023
WFAE's Debra Turner Bailey is checking out some of the art displays at Pride.
If you’re wondering why Charlotte Pride occurs in August instead of June as most Pride events do elsewhere in the U.S. this episode of WFAE’s FAQ City podcast found out that answer.