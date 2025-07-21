Here's who's running for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education

This news analysis first appeared in WFAE Education Reporter James Farrell's weekly education newsletter. Sign up here to get it to your inbox first.

When I first realized that my paternity leave would align with summer break for North Carolina schools, I thought to myself: “Great! I probably won’t miss any major education news!”

Perhaps that was my own naivete, or maybe it just goes back to how unprecedented so much of what we’re seeing in education is right now.

So what did I miss? The Trump administration froze more than $6 billion in already approved school funding , prompting a multi-state lawsuit and frantic responses from school districts across the country, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (though at least some of that funding was released as of Friday). The Supreme Court allowed more than 1,400 layoffs to move forward, clearing the way for the Trump administration to continue its plans to shutter the Department of Education .

Then there was the One Big Beautiful Bill with all those changes to Medicaid, potential impacts on school meal programs, a new federal school voucher program and major overhauls to student loans. Oh, and as my colleague Julian Berger reported , CMS is telling principals that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is allowed in school lobbies as it works to comply with federal directives.

It’s quite a news hole to dig out of after a month off. But for now, I’ll focus on something that happened Friday: That was the day candidate filings closed for all municipal elections here in Charlotte — including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

Six of the board’s nine seats are up for grabs this year. And we don’t have to wait until November to know that there will be some new faces on the board come 2026 — two incumbents have already indicated they are not seeking reelection.

Here’s what we know so far about each candidate and their campaign:

District 1

Incumbent Melissa Easley is running for reelection in this north Mecklenburg district, but will face two challengers: Bill Fountain and Charlitta Hatch.

Easley is a former teacher who’s completing her first term on the board. In a July 3 Facebook post, she described herself as a “lifelong educator, proud LGBTQ+ advocate, and mom of two CMS students.” She vowed to remain “deeply committed to building safe, inclusive, and equitable schools where every child can thrive.”

Fountain is a former teacher and combat fighter pilot who has frequently spoken at CMS board meetings and who ran for the board in 2022. His website accuses CMS of prioritizing “social and political agendas over core academics,” which he says has led students to a “victimhood mindset.” He promises to “prioritize academic excellence, protect parental rights, ensure safe and supportive learning environments, and uphold the American principles that make opportunity possible.”

Hatch boasts a background in data and technology — she’s currently the deputy director of data and technology for the city of Charlotte. The platform on her website nods at her technology experience. “I’m running for school board to log in,” she writes. “By reconnecting families and schools, level up — by using data and innovation to close gaps, and lead forward—by building a future where every child is prepared to thrive.”

District 2

Thelma Byers-Bailey, the board’s longest-tenured member, will no longer serve on the school board after this term. Byers-Bailey told WFAE she felt she didn’t have a clear vision of what she wanted to accomplish with another term, and it's time to pass the baton.

“I’ve been on the school board now for 12 years, run three times, and each time I ran, there was something left that I had my eyes on that I wanted to accomplish,” Byers-Bailey said. “And I’ve accomplished everything I set out to do.”

Among other things, Byers-Bailey says she’s most proud of the work she’s done in revitalizing some of her district’s neglected school buildings.

She also knows who she’d like to pass the baton to.

Byers-Bailey says she endorsed Shamaiye Haynes in the race for her District 2 seat, which covers much of west Charlotte. Haynes’ website vows a commitment to a “community schools model,” one that prioritizes deeper connections between the district, families and community organizations.

Haynes is facing off against Juanrique Hall, a former volunteer coach at West Charlotte High School and community advocate. Hall says he wants to combat illiteracy, restore discipline and rebuild trust in public schools. His website touts a partnership with the conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty.

District 3

Gregory “Dee” Rankin, the board’s current vice chair, will be running for reelection unopposed.

At the close of filing, no other candidates had surfaced to challenge Rankin.

He’s completing his first term.

District 4

Board Chair Stephanie Sneed, coming to the end of her first term, will face challenges from two opponents: Robert Edwards and Jillian King.

Sneed is a CMS parent and lawyer who’s also served as the chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Black Political Caucus and on the CMS Bond Oversight Committee. In her first term, she’s had to respond to efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding for schools — most recently co-signing a letter to the Department of Education requesting that the frozen funds I mentioned earlier be unfrozen.

King is a stay-at-home parent who’s looking “to keep books in schools and help kids grow,” at least according to her Facebook page, which is linked in her filing but has no other posts or information about her candidacy. There was no campaign website immediately available for Edwards.

District 5

Incumbent Lisa Cline is running for reelection in this south Charlotte district. In a Facebook post announcing her candidacy, Cline wrote that her work “is not done.” Cline was a longtime teacher in CMS before retiring in 2019. When she ran in 2022, her emphasis was on tackling learning loss, improving school safety and building relationships in the local community to create opportunities for students.

Her challenger, Cynthia Stone, is a former teacher who retired in 2023. Her website says she believes education is the key to eliminating poverty. She lists several priorities: Student safety, mental health, teacher retention, quality of education and transparency.

District 6

Incumbent board member Summer Nunn announced on Facebook last week she would not seek reelection. She cited her role as a full-time marketing executive and a parent, and said she felt she couldn’t commit to another four years on the board.

“I had to ask myself: Can I give another four years to this role at the level our students and staff truly deserve from a school board member?” Nunn wrote. “The honest answer is: no, not right now. And I want to be very clear — I will not put my career, my family, or my reputation at risk because of politics, especially when politics get in the way of doing what’s right for kids, teachers, and our community.”

Three candidates are seeking to fill the seat.

Toni Emehel is a personal, spiritual and professional development coach who cites a long history of experience working in various volunteer roles across CMS. Her website says she aims to “reimagine education that engages higher level thinking to produce career and college-ready thought leaders of tomorrow.”

Anna London is the president and CEO of Charlotte Works, North Carolina’s largest workforce development organization. London says she wants to “nurture safe, welcoming schools,” equip learners with skills and credentials “demanded by today’s economy,” and “bridge classrooms to careers” through community partnerships.

Justin Shealy is a CMS parent who says on his website he aims to “restore parental rights” and ensure all parents feel they are sending their students to school to be “safe, challenged academically and taught without political bias.” He says he’s concerned about “declining safety, politics taking precedence over academics and a lack of transparency with parents."