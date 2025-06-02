Revised CMS board policy limits how non-school groups can reach families

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board unanimously approved changes last week to a policy governing the distribution of non-school materials on campus.

The policy requires that non-school materials be approved by CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill or a designee and emphasizes distributing materials digitally. Groups that want to give out materials must be official CMS partners and have a memorandum of understanding on file with the district.

That policy became controversial earlier this year when nonprofits wanted to share Know Your Rights materials with immigrant students and parents on school grounds.

CMS board policy chair Dee Rankin said the changes are intended to streamline communication and ensure materials align with district values. Rankin said nearly all communication with families by the district is already digital, but he says the policy still allows for partners to share information physically.

Rankin says teachers and staff can still provide information like Know Your Rights materials, but they should first check with their principal. CMS previously told WFAE that staff should not distribute such materials because they were deemed legal advice, creating confusion about what is allowed.