© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' policy on ICE enforcement leaves teachers with questions

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:37 AM EST
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
/
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

After the Trump administration reversed a policy that limited immigration enforcement in sensitive areas like schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a directive last month stating that immigration officers have a right to enter schools with a valid warrant.

The directive is the only official guidance sent to teachers and staff since the policy change. It says that public schools cannot deny education to undocumented students. The directive also tells school employees not to interfere if immigration officials present a search or arrest warrant.

Justin Parmenter, a teacher at South Academy of International Languages, says the lack of follow-up communication or training has left many educators and families uncertain.

“Our responsibility as educators is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for students and to consider the whole child’s needs, not just their academic needs," Parmenter said.

Parmenter and other teachers say CMS has not provided additional meetings or training to help them understand how to support undocumented students.

“Being in a position to facilitate our students and families, knowing what their rights are, could bring some piece of mind,” Parmenter said.

CMS is also telling teachers and staff not to give legal advice to students or parents. Some other urban areas, like Chicago, have started campaigns to hand out information about basic rights under the U.S. Constitution, known as “Know Your Rights.” Chicago Public Schools lists resources and rights for immigrants on its website.

The CMS restrictions have sparked frustration from teachers, parents and immigrant advocates.

“When we give them this information, it’s not like they’re under the impression that I am giving them legal advice or that I am acting as their attorney of law,” a CMS teacher who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the subject. "What am I supposed to do when my hands are tied and they’re asking for this information? I can’t give it to them even though it exists and even though it’s valid, credible information."

"There’s a lot of gray areas where we’re not getting some clarity and we’re not getting some really clear instructions on what to do to protect our students and families," the teacher said.

CMS’ policy on distributing non-school materials states nonprofit entities can provide materials, as long as they are clearly labeled stating they do not represent the views of CMS.

WFAE reached out to CMS for clarification. The district cited guidance from its Office of the General Counsel which states, “Staff and teachers are not to provide any advice regarding this sensitive issue.”

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Education ImmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementEducationCMS
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger