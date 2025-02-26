CMS board members fear cuts to school lunches, disability services

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members are continuing to sound the alarm about possible cuts to Medicaid, school lunches and other federal programs.

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, six of the school board's ten members read short statements warning of the potential impacts schools could face if the government slashes $880 billion from federal programs that could include Medicaid, as called for in a budget resolution passed by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The budget resolution does not specify which programs would be affected by the cuts, but directs the House Energy and Commerce Committee to sort the details out later. Board members worried that could mean critical school services end up on chopping block.

"These cuts could hurt our children, our families and our educators who work so hard on their behalf," said board member Summer Nunn, the first to speak in the video.

Board member Lisa Cline raised the possibly of cuts to services for students with special needs. "Children who need extra support and education are not going to get it," she said.

Board members Monty Witherspoon said free or reduced-price school lunches could be risk under the proposal. "School meals are more than just food. They are a lifeline for many of our children. Cutting these services puts their health and education at risk," he said.

"Help us spread the word about what's critically at stake here. We must be strong together," said board member Melissa Easley. "As a former principal and teacher, I know what it takes, and I want our students to have all the opportunities to succeed."

Board members Lenora Shipp, Thelma Byers-Bailey and Gregory "Dee" Rankin also spoke in the video. The public messaging comes after the school board sent a letter on Friday to Democratic and Republican lawmakers representing Mecklenburg County in the U.S. House.

The letter said Medicaid cuts could impact more than 17,000 CMS students and upwards of $16 million in funding for student disability services.

In statements to WFAE, Republican Reps. Tim Moore and Mark Harris said the budget resolution doesn't outline specific cuts to Medicaid or school nutrition programs, and only sets funding targets.

Moore said that while he "appreciate(s) the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education's advocacy for their students ... no specific programmatic cuts to Medicaid or school nutrition programs are mandated as part of the House Budget Resolution — that is a fact."

Harris echoed those claims, saying the board's letter was "not based in reality."