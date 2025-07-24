© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina Traffic Fatalities up in last decade

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT

Transportation research nonprofit TRIP found traffic fatalities in the state have increased by 29% over the last decade. Officials said fatal and serious traffic crashes resulted in $72 billion in economic and quality-of-life costs in 2024.

Rocky Moretti, TRIP’s director of policy and research, said the rise in fatalities is linked to drivers taking more risks behind the wheel.

"We've seen an increase in impaired driving, we've seen an increase in speeding-related traffic crashes and traffic fatalities," Moretti said. "Also, a more modest uptick in distracted driving and, and traffic deaths when people don't have their seat belts on."

Nationwide, highway work zone crashes rose 6% from 2019 to 2023. In North Carolina, there were 131 traffic fatalities in work zones during that period. Moretti also noted that, nationwide, pedestrian and cyclist fatalities are up 17%.
Tags
Charlotte Area traffic fatalities
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.