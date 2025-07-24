North Carolina Traffic Fatalities up in last decade

Transportation research nonprofit TRIP found traffic fatalities in the state have increased by 29% over the last decade. Officials said fatal and serious traffic crashes resulted in $72 billion in economic and quality-of-life costs in 2024.

Rocky Moretti, TRIP’s director of policy and research, said the rise in fatalities is linked to drivers taking more risks behind the wheel.

"We've seen an increase in impaired driving, we've seen an increase in speeding-related traffic crashes and traffic fatalities," Moretti said. "Also, a more modest uptick in distracted driving and, and traffic deaths when people don't have their seat belts on."

Nationwide, highway work zone crashes rose 6% from 2019 to 2023. In North Carolina, there were 131 traffic fatalities in work zones during that period. Moretti also noted that, nationwide, pedestrian and cyclist fatalities are up 17%.

