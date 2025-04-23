In split vote, CMS board approves proposed 2025-26 budget

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the superintendent's proposed 2025-26 budget. But after debate in recent weeks over whether the district should pursue a higher increase to the local teacher salary supplement, the vote was split.

The $2.1 billion budget passed with three board members Melissa Easley, Lisa Cline and Summer Nunn voting against it.

The budget became a flashpoint in the debate about teacher pay. And while all board members claimed the state is underpaying teachers, some — like Easley — argued that the budget’s 5% increase to the county-funded teacher salary supplement wasn’t enough in light of the state’s shortcomings.

“This means the burden falls more heavily on our local funding to make up the difference, which, let me be clear, is not something that should be happening — but these are the cards we are dealt," Easley said.

Board member Lisa Cline argued that all levels of government needed to be held accountable on teacher pay, and she pointed to a recent report that ranked Mecklenburg County 83rd in the state in terms of school funding effort — a metric that measures school funding as a percentage of county revenue.

“The only thing somebody could say is ‘no’ to your ask, and we’re not even asking," Cline said. "And I’m very disappointed in that.”

Cline also noted the budget only planned for a 3% state-driven raise in teacher salary even though the board's legislative agenda calls for an 8% raise. And she was frustrated that there had been little communicated about contingency plans if federal funding were to be cut by the Trump Administration.

Those who voted yes, meanwhile, argued that the county has long supported CMS, and that it shouldn’t be responsible for picking up the state’s slack.

"Our local officials, Mecklenburg County and the county commission, have been supporting us over the last few years, and we appreciate that," said board member Dee Rankin. "But I think now it's time to hold the General Assembly accountable and to do what they've been charged to do, which is fund public education."

Board Chair Stephanie Sneed noted that increasing teacher pay to a livable wage would require more than a 100% increase in the local supplement.

“There is a tragedy that’s happening that there is money that taxpayers have already paid that is not coming from the state to support our school system," Sneed said. "We cannot supplement our way out of this."

The vote came after debate in recent weeks over the teacher supplement. Several community members and board members had called for an increase — as high as 10% — given uncertainty in funding at the state and federal level. The county, which is expecting its own revenue shortfalls this year, will consider the district’s $667 million funding request next month.

Most of the $2.1 billion total budget goes toward the district's operating costs. At $1.95 billion, the operating budget represents a less than 1% increase over last year's operating budget.

As part of the budget, the district is only allocating around 65% of its Title I funding due to uncertainty at the federal level. CMS is planning to hold back around 40 vacant teaching positions and cutting from its central office budget.

Superintendent Crystal Hill said Monday the district was hesitant to create a concrete plan for what would happen if the Trump Administration were to cut more funding. She said since federal funds are required by law to "supplement," not "supplant," local and state funds, the district worried it could be legally risky to appear like it was preparing to find ways to replace what is supposed to be supplemental funding. Beyond that, she said it was impossible to predict how much funding, if any, could be cut, which makes it hard to accurately plan for.

"What I'm not going to do is come up with a plan and freak everyone out about what's going to happen if we may potentially lose money," Hill said.

The supplement increase provides a 4% across-the-board pay raise for teachers and an additional 1% for teachers with more than 15 years of experience.