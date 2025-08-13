Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools readies for switch to Infinite Campus

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, like schools across the state, is shifting to a new student information system and wants parents to be prepared before class resumes Aug. 25.

The district is switching to Infinite Campus as part of a statewide shift away from the old PowerSchool system. The system will track student attendance, schedules and grades. CMS is encouraging parents to sign into the program ahead of their child’s open house, which is scheduled for next week.

Information on how to sign up for Infinite Campus is available on the district’s website.

Beth Thompson, the district’s chief strategy and innovation officer, noted there have been some hiccups in creating new accounts and encouraged families to contact their school’s data manager to address concerns.

“A huge thank you to everyone for your grace and patience as that data manager is receiving a lot of inquiries, but we’re working on it and we’ll have everybody ready to go by the first day,” Thompson said at this week’s board meeting

There are a few other big changes this school year as well. For the first time ever, parents can complete all of their registration and back-to-school paperwork online. And the district is using a new online tool called “Let’s Talk” that parents can access on their school’s website to submit questions or share concerns.

The district still plans to use the ParentSquare app for other communications with parents.