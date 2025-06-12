School board member unsure she’ll run again at end of term

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board member Liz Monterrey Duvall said in a recent message to constituents that she wasn’t sure if she’d run for office again next year. She cited ongoing concerns over federal crackdowns on immigration and other factors.

Monterrey Duvall wrote in a candid email to constituents “The truth is, I don’t know if I’ll run for reelection,” noting she’s focused on continuing her current term “fully and honestly.”

The message came nearly a week after an eventful school board meeting where community members pushed CMS to do more to help immigrant families amid ongoing federal immigration crackdowns.

Monterrey Duvall — the first Latina elected to the board — wrote that the weight of the immigration crackdowns has hit her hard.

"I've spent the past six months doing everything in my power to advocate for our immigrant community, many of whom are living in fear of deportation," she wrote. "And I'll be honest: for the first time, I questioned if I was cut out for this role"

She said that it was “disheartening” to hear immigration advocates direct blame at the school district and board. The board is limited in what it can do, she argued, and it cannot override state or federal law. She said she believes the district has been "guided by a desire to protect our families."

"The public doesn't always see the full picture or the threats we're trying to guard against behind the scenes," she wrote.

She also expressed regret about a miscommunication over a policy that many argued prevented the distribution of “Know Your Rights” materials to students and families on campus — it doesn’t, Monterrey Duvall clarified, as long as groups follow district guidelines. But she questioned whether allowing the distribution of those materials or holding information events for immigrant families might make those families a target for future immigration enforcement.

"I'm skeptical that this approach — while well-meaning — is enough to truly protect our families," she wrote. "That doesn't mean we stop fighting. But we must be honest about what we're up against."

Monterrey Duvall was not available for an interview. Her term began in 2023 and will end in 2027.