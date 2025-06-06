© 2025 WFAE

Parents urge CMS to support immigrant families, students

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published June 6, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT
ICE says both men were arrested near Charlotte East Language Academy, but their arrests don't have any connection to the school.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Several parents, teachers and advocates spoke at Thursday's school board meeting, calling on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to do more to protect immigrants, following the controversial May arrest of a parent near Charlotte East Language Academy by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Speakers called on CMS to provide additional , trauma-informed training — with a focus on immigration — for all teachers and staff.

Many of the speakers referenced the incident at Charlotte East Language Academy last month, expressing concern about the impact ICE activity near schools could have on students.

“This is unethical. It’s an affront to the values of the community, love and refuge that our school should stand for. It erodes the trust in institutions meant for learning," said Luis Cruz, a parent at CELA. "No family should have to drop off their children at school and wonder if they’ll be back home to meet them there.”

Some called for CMS to allow organizations to distribute “Know Your Rights” materials to students and families — which some organizations say they’ve been barred from doing due to board policy.

Board member Liz Monterrey Duvall said the district allows approved organizations to distribute Know Your Rights materials, as long as they comply with policy. She noted that all decisions can be appealed to the Board of Education.

She said CMS has taken action more than 40 times to protect and inform the district's immigrant community since November — including offering legal guidance, making public statements and offering school-based training.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
