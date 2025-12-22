Private Christian school in south Charlotte announces closure

A private Christian school in south Charlotte associated with the Calvary Church announced it’s closing its doors at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

The Calvary Christian Academy is a K-9 private school. Its board wrote in a message on its website that they’d been looking for a new “permanent, long-term home” for a K-12 school with plans to rebrand as the Oaks Christian School.

But while the board said it believed “every stone was turned over and every viable option pursued,” it had not found a new location and would close.

Neither the school nor the church immediately responded to a request for comment.