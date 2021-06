Learn more about WFAE's Board of Directors by clicking on the bios below. All regular, special and annual meetings of the boards of WFAE (legally listed as the University Radio Foundation Inc.) are open to the public. Meetings may move into closed session for specific, limited purposes. Questions about WFAE’s Board of Directors should be directed to Robert Koch, Director of Development, at rkoch@wfae.org or 704-926-9305.