CMS will take more time to review student assignment changes

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials are taking more time to review student assignment changes for the 2025 school year.

Tuesday night’s school board meeting was originally going to include a public hearing on plans presented two weeks ago. Those plans include expanding high schools located on Central Piedmont Community College campuses, merging two elementary schools in northeast Charlotte and relocating arts and Montessori magnets.

But the board has pushed that hearing back to September 10th, with a vote at the end of the month. Tuesday’s meeting will now feature an update on the proposals.

Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight says administrators want to make sure they’ve heard from everyone affected.

“The comprehensive review is so important to this community we want to make sure we had an opportunity to share with families that were newly impacted, with information, time for us to visit the schools, and continue to give us feedback as we will continue throughout the process,” said Balknight.

The board will also get a report on how CMS will measure high school students’ preparation for careers and college. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and streams on the CMS board Facebook page.