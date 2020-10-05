-
Local performers and arts organizations in Charlotte are in a tough spot. Ticket sales have ground to a halt and performances have been canceled, and many…
-
Large gatherings are still banned across the country to prevent spread of the coronavirus. That means big performance halls are silent and sports stadiums…
-
Updated May 12, 2020Several of Charlotte's most prominent arts organizations have gotten loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.…
-
Whenever we’re allowed to – and want to – return to the theater in Charlotte to see performances at any of the Blumenthal Performing Arts’ venues, it…
-
The touring production of "Once On This Island" opened Tuesday night at the Belk Theater and runs through Nov. 17. The show opened on Broadway in 1990 and…
-
As the campaign began in February for a new quarter-cent sales tax for the arts, there was tension as to whether the city’s arts community was in as dire…
-
The Broadway smash "The Lion King" made a return to the Belk Theatre this week and with it a native Charlottean in a major role. Thirteen-year-old Ramon…
-
Musical theater fans were in a frenzy Wednesday morning as tickets went on sale for "Hamilton" - the blockbuster musical that comes to Charlotte Oct. 10 -…
-
John Coltrane's Giant Steps is a song that continues to make legions of saxophonists sweat as a practice template with its dazzling display of…
-
The 2017-2018 Broadway series at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center is sold out. The reason? The Tony Award winning musical Hamilton that comes to…