Blumenthal Arts unveils immersive experience inspired by NASA mission

Blumenthal Arts will open a new immersive entertainment venue called “SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE” this fall, which will send attendees on a virtual journey inspired by a NASA mission on the International Space Station.

The experience will be hosted at the newly christened Iron District from Sep. 20 through Nov. 10. With the use of a VR headset, viewers will be able to experience “space exploration” similar to what real astronauts have experienced on the International Space Station. When the headset is on, participants will be virtually 250 miles above the Earth.

Felix & Paul Studios, from Space Explorers - The ISS Experience produced by Felix & Paul Studios in association with Time Studios.

The Iron District, located just off I-77 and near Bank of America Stadium, will house the new space experience. The SPACE EXPLORES site is part of the former Charlotte Pipe and Foundary’s former cast iron foundry.

“Real estate developers are coming to understand the power of what we do to not only draw crowds, but provide color, texture, and a creative spark that brings economic vitality and success to a growing community,” Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard said in a statement.

Felix & Paul Studios, from Space Explorers - The ISS Experience produced by Felix & Paul Studios in association with Time Studios.

“We are honored to be the first residents and partners to help bring the Iron District to life,” he said.

The new program is part of the creation of Blume Studios, which will create programming for future immersive projects that combines technology, arts and community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Blumenthal Arts as the first new resident of the Iron District, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry’s former cast iron foundry location,” Hooper Hardison, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company CEO, said in a statement.



The former Charlotte Pipe and Foundry site is one of the biggest sites for redevelopment in uptown Charlotte and has been rumored to be the site of a possible new Carolina Panthers stadium in future years.

For more information click here.