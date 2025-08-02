First Friday Arts: Charlotte heats up with music, Monopoly and the macabre this August

The first weekend of August is here, which means it’s time for First Friday Arts, our monthly look at the can’t‑miss arts and culture events coming up around Charlotte.

For this month's panel, we invited WFAE's Director of Community Engagement Rubie Britt‑Height and Program Director Eric Teel, and Pat Moran, reporter for Queen City Nerve to scour the city for noteworthy shows, concerts and performances. They spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

Pat's picks

Modern Alibi @ Visualite Theatre (Aug. 2)

Modern Alibi is a young Charlotte-based rock band fronted by Holden Scott, whose voice recalls Julian Casablancas of The Strokes. Their latest album, "American Radio," is full of catchy melodies and inventive rhythms. “Catch them now before you have to pay more to see them,” Pat says. Tickets are $17 in advance, and $20 day of show at visualite.com.

Adrian Crutchfield and CeeLo Green @ Carolina Theatre (Aug. 8)

Saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield, a Charlotte native and one of the last horn players to tour with Prince, teams up with five-time Grammy winner CeeLo Green for what’s expected to be a high-energy, genre-blending performance. Crutchfield has a new album out titled "Slick," while CeeLo brings hits like “Crazy” and “Forget You.” Tickets are $37-$104, plus fees. See thecarolina.com.

Last Podcast on the Left @ Knight Theater (Aug. 8)

This cult-favorite horror podcast takes the stage with hosts Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski and Ed Larson. They tackle tales of cults, cryptids and serial killers — with a dark sense of humor. Pat, a former horror filmmaker himself, says the show is horror meets comedy, flipping between both sides of the coin. Tickets start at $47, plus fees, at blumenthalarts.org.

Rubie's picks

NoDa Bizarre All Arts Market & Festival (Aug. 3)

Held on the lawn of the Johnston YMCA, this one-day outdoor festival celebrates Charlotte’s arts scene with local vendors, musicians, food trucks and plenty of family fun. "Foodies, fans, family and friends get a chance to come together and have a great time,” Rubie says. Free. See noda.org.

Monopoly Lifesized @ Blumenthal Arts (ongoing)

A giant, immersive version of the classic board game comes to life in uptown Charlotte. Players navigate life-sized versions of Park Place, Boardwalk, and more, solving puzzles and competing to win. Rubie says it’s great for families, work groups, or anyone who’s ever dreamed of being a human-sized thimble. Tickets are $39-$43, plus fees, at blumenthalarts.org.

Eric's picks

Earl Scruggs Music Festival @ Tryon International Equestrian Center (August 29–31)

Set in Mill Spring, this bluegrass and Americana festival is quickly becoming a regional favorite. The 2025 lineup includes Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, The Wood Brothers, Del McCoury, and Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange). Eric says the venue is beautiful and shaded, with built-in seating and a laid-back vibe perfect for late summer. “Even the musicians you don't know by name will impress for sure” he says. Tickets are $92-$298 for a single day, or $175-$475 for a weekend pass, at earlscruggsmusicfest.com.