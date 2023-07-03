A Blumey winner returns to Charlotte in 'Six the Musical'

A familiar face returns to the Belk Theater in uptown Charlotte this week.

Amina Faye previously appeared on the Belk stage when she was in high school competing in the 2016 Blumey Awards, which honors excellence in high school theater.

She won best actress that year, then went to New York and won best actress in the national Jimmy Awards.

She now returns to Charlotte in the national tour of 'Six the Musical,' which tells the story of Henry the eighth’s six wives in the style of a pop concert.

Amina Faye joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to discuss her return to the Charlotte stage, and to reflect on her work so far.