Blumey Awards were handed out Sunday to the Charlotte region's top high school musicals - a production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Cramer High in…
Financial troubles have brought down the curtain on the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival in High Point. Trustees of the nonprofit professional theater…
Charlotte's only African-American theater company, On Q, has received a $105,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation that will more than…
After more than two decades in Charlotte, the Carolina Actors Studio Theatre is shutting down because of declining ticket sales and continuing financial…
Family, friends and fans remembered poet and teacher Maya Angelou as an important influence on Saturday in Winston-Salem. At a memorial service at Wake…
Charlotte TalksPart One: Elevation Church. Elevation Church is one of the fastest-growing churches in the country. 33-year-old Elevation Pastor and Founder Steven…
Theater-going ladies will rejoice at an $800,000 restroom renovation on the city council's agenda Monday night.Not to be indelicate, here, but using the…
Charlotte TalksPart One: Ragtime Piano Player Ethan Uslan. Ethan Uslan is a throwback musician with a modern mission. Ethan plays old time ragtime piano tunes and he…
One of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the country, The Lost Colony, has won a Tony Honor for excellence in theatre. It's a first for North…
Charlotte TalksPart One: Queen City Theatre Co.'s Me and Jezebel. We've all had a houseguest who overstayed their welcome. Most do so for a matter of minutes or hours.…