First Friday Arts: Charlotte groups lose NEA grants, plus a look at June events

It’s the first Friday of the month, which means it’s time for our “First Friday Arts” panel, where we round up a few local arts and culture watchers to talk about the Charlotte arts scene and what’s ahead this month.

Adam Bell, arts editor for The Charlotte Observer; Jesse Boykin Kimmel, theater critic for Y'all Weekly; and Rubie Britt-Height, director of community engagement for WFAE, joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

The group discussed how Charlotte arts organizations are responding after losing National Endowment for the Arts grants, and the panel shared their top arts and culture picks for the month of June.

Adam's picks:

Black Behind Bars: The Untold Story of Black Biker Culture — Acclaimed Charlotte-based photographer Alvin C. Jacobs Jr. explores Black biker culture and its impact on identity, mental well-being and community. He was partly inspired after visiting a Harley-Davidson museum, where he didn't see much Black representation.

The time: Now through Sept. 21, 2025

The place: Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St.

The cost: $10 for adults; $7 for students, seniors, educators and military; free for children 5 and under



HeroesCon 2025 — This family-friendly, comics-first convention was founded in 1982 by Shelton Drum, owner of Charlotte's Heroes Aren't Hard to Find comic shop on Pecan Avenue. "It's super fan-friendly. It's always packed. There are lots of actual artists there ... and it's just loads of fun," Adam said.

The time: June 20-22, 2025

The place: Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St.

The cost: Starting at $30

Jesse's picks:

"By Any Other Name: An Opus for James Baldwin" — Charlotte's Off-Broadway stages this two-act tribute to James Baldwin, written and directed by Brian Daye, with Charlotte actor Gerald Hazelton portraying the title role. "(Baldwin) seemed more in touch with himself and his world than anyone else," Jesse said.

The time: 8 p.m. on June 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, 2025

The place: VAPA Center, 700 N. Tryon St.

The cost: $29

"Head Over Heels" — Davidson Community Players presents this 2018 Broadway jukebox musical based on the 16th-century romance "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia," set to the music of The Go-Go's. "It's a story about Arcadia's family and their quest to keep the beat," Jesse said.

The time: 7:30 p.m. on June 18, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28, 2025; 2 p.m. matinees on June 22 and 29, 2025

The place: Duke Family Performance Hall, 207 Faculty Dr.

The cost: Starting at $15

Rubie's picks:

Taste of Charlotte — This three-day food festival celebrates Charlotte's culinary scene with samples from restaurants around the region. "You're experiencing art and culture through food," Rubie said.

The time: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. June 6-7, 2025; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 8, 2025.

The place: Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte

The cost: Free to attend



Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas — Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19, marking the emancipation of African Americans from slavery in the United States. In Plaza Midwood, the House of Africa will present its annual Juneteenth Festival with food, performances and lessons on Black history. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP and the Charlotte Museum of History are also planning separate events to mark the holiday.

The time: June 13-15, 2025

The place: Commonwealth Avenue and Thomas Avenue in Plaza Midwood

The cost: Free to attend