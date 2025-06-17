In Theatre Charlotte's 'Annie Jr.', the stars are kids with special needs

It is 10 a.m. Saturday. Sunlight streams through the windows of the Theatre Charlotte lobby, nestled in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood.

Two rows of children raise their elbows like chicken wings, stamp sneakers into carpet and sing a Broadway classic — "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."

The young performers are rehearsing for a production of "Annie Jr." — a familiar favorite — but in this version, every role is played by a young person with special needs.

Twelve-year-old Kate Jewett plays the show's title character. She has never performed on stage before and says she remembers how it felt to land the lead.

"I was covering my eyes," she said, holding her hands up to her face as if ready to cry. She said she felt "really happy."

Jewett is one of 30 cast members participating in the new Charlotte chapter of The Penguin Project, a national nonprofit that offers free theater programming to youth with disabilities.

Founded in 2004 by developmental pediatrician Dr. Andy Morgan, the program has spread to dozens of states and communities — now including North Carolina.

Kyle J. Britt / Theatre Charlotte In Theatre Charlotte's production of "Annie Jr." — debuting June 20 — every role is played by a young person with special needs. Kate Jewett, 12, (in red) stars as Annie.

'Given the opportunity, they can soar'

As the children finish a musical number, Lisa Blanton offers some encouragement.

"You know what it feels like all of a sudden?" she asks the kids. "It feels like we’re going to have a show. Yes!"

Blanton is Theatre Charlotte’s managing director — and the show's director, choreographer and cast wrangler all at once.

"So penguins are birds, but they can’t fly. So they have that disability," she explained. "However — as Dr. Andy says — given the opportunity, they can soar. Plus, everybody loves a penguin!"

Each “penguin” is paired with a peer mentor, usually of similar age, who learns the show and performs alongside them.

The mentors offer new friendship and, in the case of 13-year-old Justin Parke, who plays the show's other lead — Daddy Warbucks — much-needed support and encouragement.

Justin admits he's nervous he'll forget his lines and says he's "not one of those kids who do acting. I'm an introvert."

But his mentor, 16-year-old Josiah Jackson, says Justin is actually one to watch.

"He’s extremely talented," he said, turning to Justin, who sat beside him. "I think when people see that, you’ll get the love that you deserve because you’ve worked hard on this show."

Kyle J. Britt / Theatre Charlotte Justin Parke, as Daddy Warbucks, and Kate Jewett, as Annie, make their stage debuts in Theatre Charlotte's "Annie Jr."

Friendships forged

Kate Jewett, who plays Annie, has also grown close to her mentor, 12-year-old Lainey Hembree. They dress in complementary pink and blue, and even wear matching cross necklaces.

"On the first day, we didn’t talk as much," Lainey said. "But as the days went on, we kind of got closer and just became more free and more open with each other."

Now, they share snacks and jokes. To Kate, Lainey has become a friend who's "silly and sweet and kind."

When it's time for Kate to rehearse her first Act I solo — a song called "Maybe" — she lifts her chin in the glow of a spotlight and sings softly.

Watching from the back of the darkened theater is her mom, Suzeanne Jewett.

"Watching her be able to achieve something that she’s always wanted to do has been very special," Jewett said. "It’s been awesome watching her sing and dance and act in ways that we haven’t been able to see her do before."

The curtain will rise this weekend for three nights of public performances. But for 12-year-old Kate, this may just be the beginning.

When asked if she would consider performing in another play after this one ends, she paused for a moment, then answered.

"I think I would."

The event: "Annie Jr." presented by Theatre Charlotte's Penguin Project

The times: 7:30 p.m. June 20 and 21; 2:30 p.m. June 22

The place: Theatre Charlotte, 501 Queens Road

The cost: $20 for students; $25 for adults