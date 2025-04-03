Thrilling and chilling: ‘Sweeney Todd’ debuts at the Gambrell Center

Prepare for an unforgettable theatrical experience as “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” debuts this weekend at the Gambrell Center on the campus of Queens University of Charlotte.

Under the direction of Laurence Cox, the production promises a thrilling mix of suspense, humor and breathtaking visuals that will keep audiences captivated.

“We’ve really had to find the right balance with the tone of this show,” shared Cox at a recent press event. “The cast has been phenomenal in embodying their characters, seamlessly transitioning between the darker and lighter moments.”

The show, by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, expertly marries dark comedy with striking technical elements. Audiences will be drawn into its immersive world, thanks to meticulously crafted lighting and engaging sound effects. “This piece is fundamentally theatrical,” Cox explained. “It doesn’t translate well on film because it's designed for a live audience. Each lighting cue, sound effect, and jump scare is aimed at engaging the crowd.”

“Sweeney Todd” opened on Broadway in 1979 and in the West End of London in 1980. It has been awarded eight Tony Awards, including one for best musical and inspired the film adaptation by director Tim Burton in 2007. But according to Cox, “you just can’t recreate that atmosphere without the right theater setting.”

Having directed the production multiple times, Cox is well-versed in its intricacies.

“I’m just passionate about this show,” he said. “This is my third time working on it, and I always discover something new. It resonates with different stages of life depending on where you are. The cast and crew have done an amazing job reviving it, making it feel fresh and true to the original script.”

The show delves into themes of darkness, humor and emotional turmoil, delivering an experience that connects with a diverse audience. “This performance resonates deeply with younger audiences,” Cox noted. “It’s edgy, dark, and hilarious. The score is breathtaking and truly brings the narrative to life.”

Cox said the show will appeal to both seasoned theatergoers and newcomers alike.

1 of 3 — IMG_6863 (1).jpg Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street performance Queens University of Charlotte 2 of 3 — IMG_6859.jpg Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street performance Queens University of Charlotte 3 of 3 — IMG_6860 (1).jpg Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street student performers Queens University of Charlotte

The perfect venue

The chance to stage "Sweeney Todd" at the Gambrell Center, equipped with cutting-edge technical capabilities, influenced Cox’s decision to take on the production once again.

“I’ve worked on this show in various venues, but never with resources like we have here,” he explained. “This theater allows us to realize our vision fully, and I’m confident the audience will appreciate that.”

The Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement reopened in 2020 after an extensive $23 million renovation that included the 992-seat theatre.

Cox spoke fondly about the building being designed as an institution where students could express their creative potential. "This building was supposed to be where students make things," he said. The production of "Sweeney Todd" brings together Queen’s students and community members in a spirit of cooperation that benefits both the performers and the audience.

The crew and cast have been busily devoted to this production for months before rehearsing music and staging in two weeks — a remarkable accomplishment for such a complex musical. “It’s an incredibly intense but rewarding process,” Cox said.

Vocal director Justin Smith shared the importance of creating a supportive and safe space throughout the process. "The stage is a safe space where everyone can explore and express themselves," he said. This feeling of security has enabled the cast to dive deeper into their roles, bringing depth and sophistication to Sondheim's legendary characters.

Whether a seasoned Sondheim enthusiast or visiting this dark, comedic story for the first time, Sweeney Todd this weekend at Queens University, promises to be an experience that will not be forgotten.