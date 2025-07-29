© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

South Charlotte residents push back against development, amid continued canopy loss

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published July 29, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT
A petition to place a temporary ban on development in Steele Creek has gained some support in South Charlotte.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
A petition to place a temporary ban on development in Steele Creek has gained some support in south Charlotte.

Summer is in full swing even as Charlotte loses its best defense against the heat: trees.

The city of Charlotte is reevaluating its tree canopy goals, but while the city collects canopy data, developers keep bulldozing forests in residential areas.

Claire Morissette started a petition to temporarily end development in Steele Creek and nearby Berewick. Most of Charlotte’s already diminishing tree canopy shades residential property like these neighborhoods near the airport.

A native of Quebec, Morissette moved to North Carolina six years ago. She proposed a moratorium on development until new, independent environmental studies can be completed.

“The trees are our protection,” Morissette said. “It’s an ecosystem that protects us. The temperature keeps rising, and we keep cutting trees like it’s the answer.”

Original: Les arbres sont nos protection, c’est un écosystème qui nous protège. Alors que la température ne cesse d'augmenter, et bien nous, on coupe les arbres comme si c’était la solution.

Her petition has over 1,000 signatures. Underlying it all, is a frustration with a system that seems to favor new development. Morissette said she’d like to see a more transparent system that encourages feedback from the community.

“Only the developers understand it,” Morissette said. “And it’s to their benefit. They know how it works and they know that the more complex it is, the better it works for them.”

Morissette: Les seuls qui comprennent sont les promoteurs. Ce sont eux les gagnants. Donc, eux, ils savent comment faire et ils savent que plus ça va être complexe, plus ça va marcher.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

No matter what happens in Congress, WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.


Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Tags
Energy & Environment Trees
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner