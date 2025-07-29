South Charlotte residents push back against development, amid continued canopy loss

Summer is in full swing even as Charlotte loses its best defense against the heat: trees.

The city of Charlotte is reevaluating its tree canopy goals, but while the city collects canopy data, developers keep bulldozing forests in residential areas.

Claire Morissette started a petition to temporarily end development in Steele Creek and nearby Berewick. Most of Charlotte’s already diminishing tree canopy shades residential property like these neighborhoods near the airport.

A native of Quebec, Morissette moved to North Carolina six years ago. She proposed a moratorium on development until new, independent environmental studies can be completed.

“The trees are our protection,” Morissette said. “It’s an ecosystem that protects us. The temperature keeps rising, and we keep cutting trees like it’s the answer.”

Original: Les arbres sont nos protection, c’est un écosystème qui nous protège. Alors que la température ne cesse d'augmenter, et bien nous, on coupe les arbres comme si c’était la solution.

Her petition has over 1,000 signatures. Underlying it all, is a frustration with a system that seems to favor new development. Morissette said she’d like to see a more transparent system that encourages feedback from the community.

“Only the developers understand it,” Morissette said. “And it’s to their benefit. They know how it works and they know that the more complex it is, the better it works for them.”

Morissette: Les seuls qui comprennent sont les promoteurs. Ce sont eux les gagnants. Donc, eux, ils savent comment faire et ils savent que plus ça va être complexe, plus ça va marcher.