City of Charlotte, NCDOT collaborate on 'Booze It & Lose It' campaign

The City of Charlotte and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are launching a sober driving campaign.

The statewide "Booze It and Lose It" campaign will start on Monday and continue through the Labor Day weekend. Drivers on the road can expect to see a heavier police presence and more checkpoints in Charlotte. Director of Public Affairs at AAA, Tiffany Wright, said drivers have options to get back home if they are too impaired to drive.

"During the Labor Day holiday, in fact, not sure if you all know this, but AAA in the Charlotte area offers a service," Wright said. "We will pick you up if you've had too much to drink. And we will tow your car to your home. You don't have to be a member at all."

State transportation Board Chair Tony Lathrop also attended and encouraged residents to use all their options if they are in that type of situation.

"There are so many alternatives: ride sharing, cabs, friends. So if you're going to have a drink, just plain don't drive," Lathrop said. "Together with all of our partners and the public. We can all make better decisions to ensure that every driver returns home safely."

In Charlotte, there were 111 traffic fatalities last year and 38 of them were alcohol-related. Drivers who are caught driving under the influence could face jail time and, on average of $10,000 in fines.