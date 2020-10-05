-
City officials will unveil the draft of a new long-range development plan Saturday at a drive-in event that includes a screening of the movie "Back to the Future." They're trying to have a bit of fun with a serious topic — how the city should grow and right the wrongs of the past.
Martin Rojas’ day starts at 6 a.m. when he wakes up and gets ready for another day working with his wife and business partner at his bakeryNew York…
The city of Charlotte has eliminated yard waste pickup and bulky trash pickup.But Dominic Harris, president of Local UE 150, wants the city to do more for…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney addressed reporters Wednesday about a story that dominated last week’s news cycle — his retirement and…
The City of Charlotte now has a new records request tracker. The feature on the Open Data Portal tracks the status of your public records request, and…
Charlotte City Council members will hold their last scheduled business meeting of the year on Monday. One item up for consideration is a plan designed…
Updated 10:09 p.m.Charlotte is getting a third electric scooter company. San Francisco-based Spin says it will put 100 scooters on city streets beginning…
Some of Charlotte’s Lime electric scooters might be getting recalled over concerns they may fall apart while people are using them, according to the…
The City of Charlotte unveiled an initiative Thursday called "Circular Charlotte" with the idea that eliminating waste can also help create jobs.The…
The City of Charlotte has a new permanent planning director, after three years without one. Taiwo Jaiyeoba starts on Jan. 16. The city says Jaiyeoba has…